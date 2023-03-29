City of Grand Rapids authorizes two land purchases

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The City of Grand Rapids has authorized two land purchases, which are located in the south and north sections of the city.

One of the purchases is 960 Bristol Avenue Northwest for potential green space/potential low-density residential development. The 11.8-acre parcel was purchased for $315,000. According to Economic Development Director Jeremiah Gracia, Grand Rapids has not committed to any specific use yet.

“The ability to get and preserve a property of this size without limiting other priorities such as much needed housing development is a unique opportunity and is recommended for its expected long-term benefit,” said Gracia.

The other purchase is 4040 and 4044 Kalamazoo Avenue SE for $500,000. The property would be used for a future fire station in an area of Grand Rapids that is not receiving an acceptable level of fire protection service.

Acquiring the property will now allow the Grand Rapids Fire Department and the city manager to plan for the costs of a new fire station. The property was identified by the Economic Development Department, which they said would meet the service delivery objectives and be of adequate size for a fire station.

Gracia went on to say that the one-acre site is “ideally situated on the corner of Kalamazoo Avenue SE and Kendall Street SE. Access from both public rights-of-way provides for the ability to efficiently operate a modern station.”

