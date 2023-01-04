City of Grand Rapids adopts new social media policy

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The city of Grand Rapids has adopted a new social media policy.

The new policy, effective immediately, is meant to maintain the city’s connections with community members and improve communications with residents, according to the city’s website.

The following stipulations apply under the new policy:

All city social media accounts must go through a formal submission-and-approval process upon creation.

If a social media account is created without permission, it will be deactivated immediately until it has completed the submission-and-approval process.

All new accounts must be categorized as an organization or business.

Account managers will only post content during hours of operation unless approved by a supervisor.

All content posted to social media may be turned over to FOIA requests.

Comments must not violate the city’s guidelines on privacy, legality and confidentiality.

The city may remove public comments that:

Are unrelated to the department or office the comment is posted to.

Include defamatory, violent, sexual or profane language.

Include hate speech.

Solicit commerce, page likes or contests.

Demonstrate support for (or opposition against) political campaigns.

Include personal information.

Share details regarding a legal investigation.

Encourage the use of illegal goods and services.

Include copyrighted material.

Contain viruses or other malware.

Are duplicates of other posts by the same user.

Read the full social media policy here:

23 01 Social Media Policy by WXMI on Scribd

