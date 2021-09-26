Circle Theatre hosting Halloween Movies on the Lawn

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Spooky season is here, and Circle Theatre is ready to celebrate! They're hosting movies on the lawn four days over the next week for adults and kids alike to enjoy.

Rocky Horror Picture Show will be featured September 29th and October 2nd. Circle Theatre will give out complimentary prop bags and their own Shadow Cast will perform throughout the show. Tickets for that show will be $20.

If you're looking for a more family-friendly show, they'll also be showing Hocus Pocus on September 30th and October 1st. There will be witches bags available for purchase as well. Tickets for that show are $15.

The lawn will open at 7 p.m., with a costume contest at 7:45. Movies begin at 8.

You can find more info about these showings and the Circle Theatre here.