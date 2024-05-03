CINCO DE MAYO: A celebration of unity and perseverance in West Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — This Sunday marks Cinco de Mayo, a day for Mexican-Americans across West Michigan and the rest of the United States to celebrate their heritage and culture.

Cinco de Mayo was started by Mexican-Americans to honor the indigenous Mexican army's underdog victory over France at the Battle of Puebla on May 5th, 1862.

"We celebrate each other, celebrate how all of us contribute to the fabric, to the history of our city, our state, our nation," shared Lupe Ramos-Montigny, president of the Committee to Honor Cesar E. Chavez.

"Because we have to be determined in any aspect of our lives," said Ramos-Montigny. “With strength and determination, we can get anything done."

The committee hosted a vibrant celebration of the day at Grand Rapids Community College Friday.

Filled with traditional Mexican food, music, and colorful attire, the annual gathering brought together community leaders, politicians, and us in the media.

"We are always encouraged when we see the resilience of people coming together,” said Mark Washington, Grand Rapids City Manager.

Ramos-Montigny says Cinco de Mayo isn't just about the past, but also a chance to look towards a brighter future.

"Today we are determined to make this world a better place,” Ramos-Montigny explained.

Happy Cinco de Mayo to all!

