Christmas tree disposal options in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The city of Grand Rapids is offering several options for residents to dispose their Christmas trees.

Now through Jan. 31, the city says trees may be dropped off for free at these sites:



Riverside Park north entrance (2001 Monroe Ave. NE)

MacKay-Jaycees Park (2531 Kalamazoo Ave. SE)

Lincoln Park (231 Marion Ave. NW; Garfield Avenue entrance)

Huff Park parking lot on Ball Street (2286 Ball Ave. NE)

We’re told a pickup program is also available for a fee through Jan. 31. Participants are instructed to request a collection over the phone after that date.

Residents must tie $2.50 purple bulk waste tags to trees and leave them in the pickup area before 7 a.m. on collection days. City officials say tags can be purchased at City Hall (300 Monroe Ave. NW).

All decorations, nails, plastic bags and tree stands must be removed from trees beforehand. Improperly tagged trees may result in fines.

Otherwise, residents are reminded trees can be dropped off at the Compost and Yard Waste Site all year long at 2001 Butterworth Rd. SW.

