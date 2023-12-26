GOBLES, Mich. — One man's trash is another goat's treasure— or dinner. Owners of Todaro Farm say to drop off your Christmas tree with them, rather than throwing it out, because their goats would be happy to eat it.

Goats want to eat your holiday trees: Here's where to drop them off

"It's super important that we have the Christmas trees because it includes Douglas firs, as well as pine trees, which is something we don't traditionally get here in Michigan," Lauren Todaro, owner of Todaro Farm, told FOX 17.

The Gobles farm is home to 28 goats and Christmas trees are their favorite treat.

"It's also a necessity just because it provides that extra food diversity, which is something we don't necessarily have in the winter. So, right now, our goats are off of pretty much timothy hay and alfalfa hay mixed with grain," she said.

Lauren and her husband Joe, have owned their farm since 2019 and every year they seek recycled trees from the community as a way to give their animals forage throughout winter.

Before dropping a tree off to their farm, they ask that it's cleared of ornaments, tinsel, paint, metal, and lights.

"We ask that you check and see where you got your life tree from just to ensure that they are as natural and organic as possible so that our goats are having pure natural tree," Todaro said. She also added that this is the perfect way for the animals to get nutrients they need and for trees to act as a renewable source.

"The goats will eat that tree and we use rotational grazing techniques, which will have our goats spread that Christmas tree through natural manure across our property," she said. "So rather than disposing of the trees, it's a natural way that we can return those trees to the earth through our goats."

Trees can be dropped off any day from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. until January 5 at 25317 37th Street in Gobles.

Tree Recycling Options:



Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube