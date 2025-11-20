Christkindl Markt returns to downtown Grand Rapids for the holiday season

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Christkindl Markt is back for the holiday season in our Grand Rapids Neighborhood.

It's said to be West Michigan's largest traditional European Village, located just outside the Downtown Market off Ionia Avenue.

The Christkindl Markt is in its third year, and it's grown to more than 60 artisan food and gift vendors.

This year’s theme is “CHEER,” and there is a lot to cheer about as the market is now open for the season through Dec. 23.

CHRISTKINDL MARKT HOURS:



Wednesday/Thursday: 11 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Friday: 11 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Sunday: 10 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Monday/Tuesday: Closed

SPECIAL DATES:



Nov. 26: 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Nov. 27: closed for Thanksgiving

Dec. 22: 11 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Dec. 23: 11 a.m. - 7 p.m. (final day open)

There are thousands of lights & ornaments, outdoor curling sheets, a German-style beverage hall, private alpenglobes, and all sorts of festive fun to check out. The popular Raclette vendor (with the stinky cheese) is also returning this year.

Mr. and Mrs. Claus are planning to take a break from toy-making to travel down from the North Pole every Wednesday.

HELPFUL TIPS:



You can bring your mug/stein/glass purchased a previous year for refill prices on beverages

No entrance fee

Prepare for any weather

Check out parking options here

For 26 days, visitors will now have the chance to step into the winter wonderland to experience all that the market has to offer.

