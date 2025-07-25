Downtown Market shares new attractions & food coming to the Christkindl Markt

The Christkindl Markt is coming to Grand Rapids from November 19 to December 23, but staff and organizers gave a preview of some of the things to come on July 25 for "Christmas in July".

The Christkindl Markt is a traditional European Christmas market adjacent to the Grand Rapids Downtown Market. The event features an illuminated winter wonderland with Christmas retailers and experiences, with uniquely designed vendor booths, a German-style beverage hall, live entertainment, curling and curling lessons.

Karen Carpenter is the General Manager for the Christkindl Markt, and she says new vendor booths, more curling sheets and more beverage and dining options will be coming for the Christkindl Markt's 3rd year, including a new dining experience in the Alpenglobes.

Carpenter says guests can expect to see some new beverages being offered in the beverage hall, including Eierpunsch, a german eggnog-like cocktail. The Christkindl Markt will also feature Glühwein (Mulled Wine) which is a red wine mixed with spices and fruits. To learn more about the Christkindl Markt and for vendors to apply for it, you can go to the Christkindl Markt Website.

