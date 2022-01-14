Chow Hound wants to shred your pet delivery boxes to benefit local shelter animals

Chow Hound shreds boxes

Chow Hound Pet Supplies is inviting pet parents who are overloaded with extra boxes from out-of-town pet suppliers to bring them to their local Chow Hound Pet Supplies.

During the month of January, pet parents can bring cardboard boxes from pet supplies shipped by Amazon or Chewy to any Chow Hound store to be shredded at no cost.

Everyone who brings in a box to be recycled will receive a coupon for free home delivery from Chow Hound.

As part of the “Shredding for a Good Cause” campaign, Chow Hound will donate the shredding to the Harbor Humane Society for bedding materials.

“To strengthen our local communities, we are highlighting ways to support local rescue and adoption and local businesses as well,” said Brannon Dixon, CEO, Chow Hound Pet Supplies. “Chow Hound can provide the same products that the online competitors do in half the time – without the abundance of cardboard – from a neighborhood business. With us, you can still get all the convenience of online shopping, but also support a local business with pet experts in store who can assist with questions or concerns.”

Cardboard shavings provide a healthy and dust-free bedding for pets. They are highly odor absorbent and provide a non-toxic eco-conscious lining.

“Chow Hound Pet Supplies has been an incredible partner to Harbor Humane over the years, and we are so thrilled to be partnering together on this campaign,” said Jen Self-Aulgur, executive director, Harbor Humane Society. “We strongly believe in the 3 R’s of recycling, reducing, and reusing. We applaud Chow Hound for this effort and our small animals look forward to taking full advantage of the recycled bedding.”