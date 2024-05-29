Watch Now
Chill out— City pools and splash pads open soon!

Posted at 12:40 PM, May 29, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-29 12:40:50-04

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids will get a whole lot cooler next week!

City-owned pools and splash pads will open Friday, June 7.

Richmond Park pool

They’re still looking for lifeguards, so if you’re interested in keeping families safe, apply here!

Pools will be open daily until August 17, while splash pads get an extended season; closing September 8.

ADMISSION INFO
Pool Ticket OptionsGrand Rapids ResidentsNonresident
17 and under$1$3
17+$3$5
10-hole punch card$8$18
20-hole punch card$15$25
Season passes (up to 6 people)$80$90
City splash pads are free for all visitors!


Closures will be announced on the Grand Rapids Pool and Splash Pad Information Hub via Facebook and the 24/7 cancellation hotline: 616-456-3699

Lifeguards can get free Red Cross certification through the program.

Check the city’s website for hours and locations.

