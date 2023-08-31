Chick-fil-A to open new Grand Rapids location Sept. 7

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Chick-fil-A is opening a new restaurant in Grand Rapids next week!

The new location at 3461 Alpine Ave. NW will be open for business Thursday, Sept. 7 at 6:30 a.m.

We’re told the opening will mark the 11th Chick-fil-A location in the Grand Rapids area.

“I was immediately drawn to Chick-fil-A’s focus on creating a culture of care. The first time I visited the headquarters and heard the Corporate Purpose, I immediately wrote it down on a piece of paper and carried it with me until I had it memorized because it resonated so closely,” says Todd Shane, owner and operator at the new location. “I’m so thrilled to continue doing what I love, for a company I love, in a place that I love.”

Chick-fil-A says they will send a $25,000 donation to Feeding America to celebrate the new restaurant’s opening.

The Atlanta-based restaurant adds its workers have access to flexible hours, opportunities for growth, benefits, scholarship applications and more. We’re told workers at the Alpine Avenue branch may receive up to 33% in tuition reimbursement at Grand Rapids Community College.

