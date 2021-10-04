Cherry Health offers same-day flu shots, COVID boosters at drive-through clinic

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Cherry Health is offering free flu shots to the public at its drive-through clinic through December, along with COVID-19 booster shots for those who qualify.

The shots can be received on the same day and are free to the public regardless of insurance status, according to a news release Monday.

Appointments are required.

Shots will be given out at Cherry Health’s Heart of the City Health Center located at 100 Cherry St. SE in Grand Rapids.

“Flu shots are available to everyone and are a quick and easy step in protecting you and your loved ones during the upcoming flu season, which typically begins in October and continues through May,” said Dr. Leslie Pelkey, chief medical officer at Cherry Health.

To qualify for a booster of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine, individuals must have completed their initial series at least six months ago and be:

65 or older

18 or older with underlying medical conditions

18 or older and work in high-risk settings

18 or older and live in high-risk settings

“Getting the COVID vaccine and vaccine booster is an added layer of protection to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19,” said Dr. Jenny Bush, director of pediatrics and COVID response coordinator at Cherry Health. “While no vaccine is perfect, the COVID vaccine has been found to decrease risk of hospitalization and death by 90% compared to people who are not vaccinated. While boosters for people who received Moderna or the Johnson & Johnson vaccine have not been recommended yet, we are expecting updates from the CDC within the next few weeks.”

To schedule an appointment, call the Cherry Health hotline at 616-965-8347.