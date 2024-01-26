Charley’s Crab demolished, plans for DeVos-owned property not finalized

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The former Charley’s Crab restaurant in downtown Grand Rapids is no more after crews reduced it to rubble.

Demolition started this week at the vacant building on Market Avenue.

Charley’s was a downtown staple for more than 30 years, but it shutdown at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic and never reopened.

The DeVos family owns the property and their plans for it are not yet clear; however, it is possible the property could be used for future developments along the Grand River, including a new soccer stadium, amphitheater or more housing.

