‘Charismatic, funny and supportive’: Family identifies victim of GR shooting

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Police Department says a man was shot and killed on the city’s southwest side early Saturday morning.

FOX 17 talked with the victim’s family Saturday afternoon, and they identified him as 36-year-old Rovel Woldemicael.

Officers responded to the shooting near Ionia Avenue and Hall Street around 3 a.m.

They say they found Woldemicael nearby in the road at Ionia and Canton Street.

He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Woldemicael’s family says he was an Eritrean American who was born and raised in Grand Rapids.

A family spokesperson gave FOX 17 the following statement:

“Rovel was a very loving father, son, brother, uncle and cousin. He was very charismatic, funny and supportive to all who loved him.”

GRPD has not released any suspect information, nor has the department announced any arrests.

Right now, it’s not clear what led up to the shooting.

If you have any information about this deadly shooting, call GRPD detectives at 616-456-33801 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

