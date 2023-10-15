Charges pending after vehicle crashes into Grand Rapids business

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A motorist is facing charges after deputies say a vehicle crashed into an orthodontics building in Grand Rapids Saturday morning.

The Kent County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) says a white Dodge Charger crashed into Karl Othodontics.

The exact time of the crash is unknown but deputies say they responded at around 8 a.m. No one was inside the car when they arrived.

We’re told the driver was later identified and is expected to face several charges, including one for leaving a crash scene.

