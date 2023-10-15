Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsGrand Rapids

Actions

Charges pending after vehicle crashes into Grand Rapids business

Car crashes into Karl Orthodontics in Grand Rapids.jpg
FOX 17
Car crashes into Karl Orthodontics in Grand Rapids.jpg
Posted at 9:14 PM, Oct 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-14 21:14:52-04

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A motorist is facing charges after deputies say a vehicle crashed into an orthodontics building in Grand Rapids Saturday morning.

The Kent County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) says a white Dodge Charger crashed into Karl Othodontics.

The exact time of the crash is unknown but deputies say they responded at around 8 a.m. No one was inside the car when they arrived.

We’re told the driver was later identified and is expected to face several charges, including one for leaving a crash scene.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
IYGACAB 480X360.png

Give A Book