GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A petition to rename Cesar E. Chavez Avenue back to Grandville Avenue has sparked debate in Grand Rapids, with some residents pushing for the change following sexual assault allegations against the late labor rights leader and others urging the city to preserve his legacy.

WATCH: Cesar E. Chavez Avenue name change debate divides Grand Rapids neighborhood

Cesar E. Chavez Avenue name change debate divides Grand Rapids neighborhood

The Roosevelt Park Neighborhood Association filed a petition with the city to restore the street's original name this summer. In a letter sent to the commission, the association said the request "reflects feedback from community stakeholders who have participated in discussions regarding the historical identity and continuity of the neighborhood."

Dr. Jose Flores, who has owned a business on the road for 38 years, is among those opposed to the name change. Flores was an advocate for renaming Grandville Avenue in honor of Chavez back in 2022.

"I've called to the city. I've written to them. I've written to the school board. I don't believe we should be changing the name of the school or the name of the street. I think they need to leave it alone," Flores said.

Grand Rapids Public Schools has been hosting community engagement opportunities to gather feedback on whether the community wants to change the name of Cesar E. Chavez Elementary. The district will be providing an update to the board at an upcoming meeting.

Flores acknowledged the seriousness of the allegations but said he believes Chavez should be judged on his work advocating for worker rights.

"For us to try to erase his legacy because of allegations that are made, while we have, you know, sitting presidents and past presidents who have a questionable past," Flores argued. "We want fairness for Chavez. Chavez has never been convicted of any crime. He's never had a formal complaint filed with any legal jurisdiction in the country."

The push to rename the street follows a New York Times investigation from earlier this year that found Chavez groomed and sexually assaulted girls who were part of the United Farm Workers movement.

The city's internal review stage of the street-renaming process is now underway, which will include a review of the cost, effort, and inconvenience the name change could have on neighbors.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube