CEO of Grand Rapids industrial equipment supplier dies in plane crash

(WXMI) — A Grand Rapids CEO has died after a small plane crashed in Tennessee late last week.

James Scarlett, CEO of Scarlett Inc., was on that plane when it crashed Friday, the company wrote on its Facebook page Monday morning.

“James was not only a remarkable leader but also a cherished friend and mentor to many within our company and beyond,” the company writes. “His absence will be deeply felt throughout the industry.”

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has since released a report on the crash saying it occurred by accident, though the exact cause is not yet known.

The FAA says only one person was on board at the time.

The plane’s flight record shows it was en route to Gerald R. Ford International Airport following its departure from McGhee Tyson in Blount County, Tennessee.

