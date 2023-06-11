Celebration of the Arts 2023 begins in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Celebration of the Arts 2023 began in Grand Rapids on Friday. The event is being held at the First United Methodist Church off Fulton.

“It’s just something very important to this church to support art and artists,” said Eric Strand, director of Music & the Arts at First United Methodist Church.

The exhibit features 109 pieces. Many of the pieces have a spiritual nature to them or are thought-provoking.

2023 is the 49th year of the competition. It is one of the largest juried sacred art shows in the United States.

A competition is also being held at the event, where the first three winners will receive cash rewards. Honorable mentions will also be awarded.

The competition will also award a Social Justice Prize. The prize focuses on work that speaks to issues of the day, including rising sea levels, climate change, and gun violence.

“Social justice issues, whether that’s climate change or racism, any number of situations,” said Strand. “And so, the artistic kind of vision that’s present there, we wanted to honor that.”

Celebration of the Arts is free to attend. The exhibit will run through June 20.

More information on the event can be found on the church’s website. Information can also be found on the exhibit's Facebook page.

