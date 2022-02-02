Cathedral of Saint Andrew pastor to leave the Catholic Diocese of Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Paulist Father Fr. René Constanza is leaving the Cathedral of Saint Andrew after being elected as the new president of the Paulist Fathers, according to the Catholic Diocese of Grand Rapids.

We’re told his departure is scheduled to occur in June.

Constanza will take the place of outgoing Paulist Fr. Eric Andrews at the end of Andrews’s second term, according to the Paulist Fathers.

"I am deeply humbled and honored by the overwhelming support I have received from my Paulist brothers,” says Constanza. “Despite the challenging and exciting task ahead, I feel a pervading sense of peace knowing that the Holy Spirit is the one in charge of our community and its mission. It also is comforting to continue trusting in God who has always placed wonderful and talented people around me in every leadership role I have had.”

The Catholic Diocese of Grand Rapids says Constanza’s replacement has not yet been determined.

“While a tremendous loss for our diocese, I am not surprised by his election based on his pastoral ministry during his time here in the Diocese of Grand Rapids,” writes Bishop Walkowiak with diocese. “We have been blessed by Fr. René’s outreach to our Hispanic brothers and sisters, to our interfaith partners, and all people of goodwill through the televised Mass.”

