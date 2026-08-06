Cat Video Fest at Wealthy Theater raises money for Grand Rapids cat rescue

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Cat lovers in Grand Rapids can catch an hour-long compilation of the best cat videos of the year at Wealthy Theater on Thursday and Sunday — and a portion of every ticket sold benefits Second Chance Cats, a local rescue working to find homes for cats in need.

Second Chance Cats cares for more than 50 cats at a time and has helped over 1,400 cats find homes since opening in 2021.

WXMI The rescue takes care of cats of all ages.

Laura Moody, director of Second Chance Cats of West Michigan, said the work is a labor of love driven by dedicated volunteers.

"I just love how different all their personalities can be. Each cat has its own unique personality and can show just different things," Moody said.

WATCH: Spending the morning with Second Chance Cats

Spending the morning with Second Chance Cats

Volunteers keep the rescue running around the clock.

"We have a morning crew and a night crew, and sometimes a midday crew that comes in, helps take care of the cats, scoops litter boxes, makes sure the rooms are all clean. Gives them a little bit of wet food and gives them some playtime," Moody said.

WXMI The shelter has cared for over 1400 cats since opening in 2021.

But keeping the rescue operational comes with significant costs, especially when cats arrive with medical needs.

"The expenses definitely are a lot, especially when we take in cats that have medical needs, we have a cat that needed his tail amputated because he had such a bad tail injury," Moody said. "So we're working on treating him for that, just amongst other things like dental and routine care, like spays and neuters. It all adds up."

Oscilloscope Laboratories The video compilation is put together by Oscilloscope Laboratories.

That's why events like Cat Video Fest 2026 matter to the rescue.

"A portion of every ticket that is sold to the Cat Video Fest, and that is definitely helpful to keep our doors open, keep us saving cats, and getting them good homes," Moody said.

For Moody and the volunteers, the support means everything.

"It's just so important because we all are here because we love the cats so much, and there's many people that just put their heart and souls into this rescue, and so it just means so much to us to see people learning about us and seeing what we do," Moody said.

Tickets for Cat Video Fest 2026 are available on the Wealthy Theater website.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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