Carousel at Grand Rapids Public Museum to reopen after 2-year renovation

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — After more than two years, a piece of West Michigan history is spinning once again. The Grand Rapids Public Museum is set to reopen the 1928 Spillman Carousel on Friday, and FOX 17 got a sneak peek at all the improvements on Thursday.

The carousel features freshly painted animals, new mechanics and a brand-new accessible chariot so all of our neighbors can experience the fun.

Accessibility advocates said it's helpful for people who use wheelchairs, as well as families with strollers or older neighbors with walkers. It's something they say most carousels don't offer.

"There's intention put in there and there's really that space for them to join in with their friends, their family, and really be a part of the community and really be able to experience the museum, and enjoy all of the really interesting and cool things like this carousel," Nicholette Driggs said.

Driggs works with Absolutely Accessible Kent and Disability Advocates of Kent County.

The museum also made changes to the Cook Carousel Pavilion. It's now detached from the main part of the museum to connect with the Kent County Trail System. It also has expanded space, sound-dampening additions for those with sensory needs and a heated walkway for year-round access.

The carousel reopens for neighbors on Friday. GRPM opens at 9 a.m. and won't close until 8 p.m. They extended the hours to celebrate the milestone.

If you'd like to see how the carousel was renovated, Kent County neighborhood reporter Sam Landstra got an inside look last fall. You can find his story below.

