Grand Rapids Public Museum announces reopening date of Spillman Carousel & Pavilion

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Public Museum is announcing that Friday, February 13 will be the reopening date for the 1928 Spillman Carousel and Cook Carousel Pavilion. To welcome the community back, The Museum will be open late on February 13, extending public hours to 8:00 PM.

The Cook Carousel Pavillion is now detatched from the main galleria of GRPM's Van Andel Museum Center, complying with requirements creating a seamless connection to the Kent County Trail System. A covered, heated walkway will ensure museum visitors can easily access the pavilion space. The pavilion will also include expanded queuing space and improved sound baffling systems, among other aesthetic upgrades.

During construction, artists at GRPM dedicated thousands of hours to restoring the Spillman Carousel's horses and menagerie animals, honoring original craftsmanship while incorporating local connections. GRPM says extensive restoration efforts on the mechanics of the carousel will ensure the ride can operate safely and sustainably for decades to come.

The Museum is unveiling new accessibility enhancements, introducing a carousel chariot designed to allow people with mobility aids to enjoy the attraction. These improvements were designed and implemented with support from Disability Advocates of Kent County, the Mary Free Bed Guild and Meijer Inc.

More information about the Spillman Carousel can be found at grpm.org/carousel.

