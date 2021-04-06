Cardiovascular Network of West Michigan approves second open-heart program in GR

Metro Health—University of Michigan, Mercy Health Saint Mary’s and Mercy Health Muskegon have collaborated to approve a second open-heart program in Grand Rapids, according to the Cardiovascular Network of West Michigan.

We’re told the program will offer services such as cardiac valve repair or replacement, coronary artery bypass surgery, and corrections for birth defects relating to the heart.

The Cardiovascular Network of West Michigan says the program leads the region for cardiovascular care.

“Heart disease is the leading cause of death for men and women in the United States,” says Peter Hahn, M.D. “We owe it to our community to provide choice and options for the most advanced care, with access to the finest medical minds, sophisticated treatments and groundbreaking clinical trials.”

The Cardiovascular Network of West Michigan says they aim to utilize their combined resources to offer personalized care to patients.

We’re told the parties involved hope to have the agreement finalized within a few months.

