Car strikes Grand Rapids elementary school

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A vehicle drove into a Grand Rapids school Friday afternoon.

The Grand Rapids Police Department (GRPD) says the incident happened at Shawmut Hills Elementary School.

We’re told no students were hit.

GRPD tells us the driver, described as an adult woman, sustained minor injuries.

The car made impact with the school's north side as students were about to be dismissed for the day, according to Grand Rapids Public Schools (GRPS). They say the driver lost control of the vehicle and crashed it into the kitchen, adding she was then transported to a nearby hospital as a precaution.

GRPS says the kitchen will be closed for the rest of the school year while repairs are made. We're told Nutrition Services will distribute meals in the meantime.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube