GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Firefighters responded to a car fire at Big Ray's Oil Change in Grand Rapids Monday.

According to Grand Rapids Fire Department Chief Lt. Bill Smith, the car fire happened on Plainfield Ave. NE around 12:40 Monday afternoon.

The cause of the fire is unknown with no injuries. Officials say the owner of the car works at Big Ray's Oil Change.

The fire chief says they will not be investigating the fire any further, which is standard procedure in the case of car fires.