Cannabis retailer Cookies to open in Grand Rapids next month

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Michigan-based cannabis product manufacturer announced it has partnered with Cookies to bring the global cannabis lifestyle company to Grand Rapids.

NOXX says Cookies will open next month at 330 Ann St.

“Cookies is one of the most well-respected cannabis brands in the world and NOXX is proud to bring the largest selection of Cookies’ proprietary genetics and world-class products to Grand Rapids,” says NOXX CEO & Founder Tommy Nafso. “NOXX is brewing something special in Michigan and this partnership with Cookies drastically increases access to top-shelf cannabis in Grand Rapids’ thriving cannabis community.”

We’re told Cookies will offer a unique shopping experience that offers products by Cookies, Grandiflora, Lemonnade, Minntz, Powerzzzup Genetics, and Runtz, as well as Grand Rapids-specific clothing.

Home delivery options will also be made available, according to NOXX.

A ribbon cutting ceremony is scheduled to be held in late November with free giveaways, local food and live entertainment.

“Michigan is one of my favorite cannabis markets in the country because of the community’s appreciation for high-quality herb and hash,” says Cookies Co-Founder & CEO Berner. “Our Michigan customers are loyal and they can expect an evolving menu that will spoil the lungs of smokers and connoisseurs."

