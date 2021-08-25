Canine becomes member of Grand Valley Police Department

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Valley Police Department (GVPD) welcomes a new furry member to their force: Koda, a K-9 explosives dog.

Koda, 2, is a black Labrador Retriever and joined the force this summer. The newest force member will attend university gatherings including football games, special events, and offer additional safety measures for Grand Valley State University (GVSU) campuses authorities report.

The K-9 will work her first Laker football game at the home opener on Sept. 2, 2021.

“We know Labs are family-style dogs that can help break the ice and offer a welcoming appearance,” said GVPD Police Chief Brandon DeHaan. “This will afford us an opportunity to share who we are and how we can help the community.”

According to GVPD Koda has been trained to detect explosives in bags or a building, and also has enhanced capabilities to detect moving odors in the air to track and identify people.

Authorities also state that Koda is not an enforcement dog, meaning she will not be used on patrols, to apprehend criminals, or in drug detection.

