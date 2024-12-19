Can you help? Man shot, killed in Grand Rapids still needs justice

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — If you know who killed Michael Munson, Grand Rapids Police hope you'll help bring justice to his loved ones.

“We believe there are additional witnesses out there with information that would advance our investigation,” said Grand Rapids Police Detective Kathleen Roszkowski. “No matter how insignificant it may seem, please reach out to GRPD or provide tips anonymously through Silent Observer. Help us get justice for Michael and closure for his family and loved ones.”

Munson, 32, was shot while driving near Turner Ave and 10th St on September 6 and died 5 days later from his injuries.

The Kent County Medical Examiner ruled his death a homicide.

Investigators tell FOX 17 the shooter may have been driving as well, but a description of the vehicle and suspect are not available.

Tips can be left anonymously by calling Silent Observer at (616) 774-2345 or reaching out online.