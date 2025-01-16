Camper, Travel & RV Show returns to Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — It's that time of the year again, the Grand Rapids Camper, Travel & RV Show is returning to DeVos Place from January 16-19, 2025.

This annual event is Michigan's largest RV show, covering over 200,000 square feet and featuring a lineup of motorhomes, fifth wheels, travel trailers, fold -downs and van campers.

If a rolling home is not what you are looking for, you can expect to find golf carts, electric bikes, and quad runners to get you to where you are going.

More than a dozen West Michigan dealers will have their products on display, representing over 100 brands.

There will also be free seminars by Hutch and Shari of Freedom in A Can with tips and tricks for RV owners.

Doors open at 3:00pm on Thursday, January 16 and the show goes all weekend until Sunday, January 18th at 5:00pm.

Tickets are $12 for adults, and $5 for kids (6-14).

Read more stories from the FOX 17 Morning News team

Do you have an idea for the Morning News team or maybe an idea for a guest segment or something for the gang to come out and try? Send them an email at mornings@fox17online.com or call 616-447-5252 and leave a message.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube