Calvin University welcomes newest president

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Calvin University’s newest president has completed his first week as the university’s 11th president!

Dr. Wiebe Boer and his family were welcomed by hundreds of people shortly after their arrival in Grands Rapids this week, the university says.

We’re told Boer is a citizen of the U.S., Canada and the Netherlands. Calvin University says Boer’s experience abroad will bring the university closer to its goal of growing its international diversity.

“Throughout the different countries and contexts I’ve served in, my focus has always been on creating impact, on making people’s lives better,” says Boer. “I am excited to innovate and collaborate with a talented faculty and staff as we together pursue Calvin’s ambitious vision and articulate that vision in a way that gains momentum both locally and globally.”

Boer will be inaugurated this October.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube