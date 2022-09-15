Calvin University unveils multi-million dollar School of Business

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — In 2021, Calvin University received the largest single gift in its entire history- a multi-million dollar donation for a state-of-the-art School of Business. On Wednesday, the School of Business officially opened its doors.

Members of the Calvin community gathered on the steps of the university's newest building, to celebrate the grand opening of the School of Business with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

"It's here that we will train the women and men that will be in board rooms and demand ethical approaches to business and accept nothing else," said Calvin University President Wiebe Boer, as he who also said that he looked forward to watching how "this business program and the people who walk through these doors will propel the mission of Calvin University locally and globally. "

Using half of a $22.25 million donation, given anonymously, the building for the School of Business stretches 15,000 square feet and is designed with natural light, a two-story video screen, classrooms and technology-enabled break-out rooms, and a live NYSE stock ticker.

With the rest of the donation, Calvin University plans to support endowment funds that will further the work of the School of Business down the road and enable new academic programs to launch.

“We are delighted to open the School of Business doors to the west Michigan community,” said Jim Ludema, dean of the school. “We see this as a space where business leaders, faculty, students, and alumni will gather to explore and collaborate in ways that inspire innovation and ethical business practices. Its state-of-the-art technology and building design will enable us to further advance our position as a global leader in Christian business education.”

