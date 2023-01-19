Calvin University student awarded The Hatfield Prize from the Center for Public Justice

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — A Calvin University student is one of three students in the country to be awarded The Hatfield Prize by the Center for Public Justice. She is senior Emily Steen.

Steen is pursuing a degree in sociology with minors in urban studies and criminology. She will also research policies and programs to help those who were previously incarcerated access higher education opportunities, while exploring what could help them reintegrate better into communities. During her research, she will be advised by Mark Mulder, a professor of sociology at Calvin University.

Steen is also the founder and president of the restorative justice club Calvin Peacemakers. The club has worked with state legislation and the Michigan Department of Corrections in partnership with the Calvin Prison Initiative.

“With new opportunities this year to fund higher education for incarcerated individuals through pell grants, Emily Steen’s research is very timely,” said Emily Fromke, Program Director of Shared Justice at the Center for Public Justice. “Calvin University’s Prison Initiative provides a good case study for this research at a crucial moment when other higher education institutions are asking similar questions about how to best support incarcerated students and returning citizens as they reintegrate into our communities.”

“The Calvin Prison Initiative has been a resounding success for Calvin University. A wonderful outgrowth of the university’s campus at Handlon Prison in Ionia has been returning citizens who came to the Grand Rapids campus to complete their education,” said Mulder. “However, transitioning as a returning citizen while pursuing an undergraduate education is not an easy task. Emily’s research will help us to better understand how educational institutions like Calvin can better serve returning citizens.”

The Hatfield Prize honors the late Senator Mark O. Hatfield. Senator Hatfield was from Oregon and known for integrating his Christian faith and his public policy commitments.

