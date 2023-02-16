Calvin University responds to suspicious person on campus

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Multiple law enforcement agencies responded to reports of a suspicious person on Calvin University’s campus Tuesday night.

University officials say the incident occurred at around 8 p.m.

We’re told a staff member told the individual to leave, after which the person in question promptly left the premises.

The university says the individual was not considered a threat due to his swift compliance.

Per their safety policy, Calvin University says Campus Safety filed a report with the Grand Rapids Police Department and alerted university students and employees to the incident.

Officials say Grand Rapids police and the FBI determined the subject’s identity and location, adding they are presently questioning them.

The university pledges its ongoing support to law enforcement as investigations proceed.

