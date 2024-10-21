Calvin University appoints 13th president

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Calvin University has appointed its 13th president.

The Board of Trustees selected Greg Elzinga to lead the university after a unanimous vote.

University officials say Elzinga has been its interim president since March and has shown to possess stellar leadership and commitment during the school’s transitionary period.

“We are delighted to confirm Greg Elzinga as the next president of Calvin University,” says Board of Trustees Chair Bruce Los. “Greg's experience, wisdom, and deep connection to the Calvin community, both in the U.S. and around the world, make him the right leader at this critical time.”

We’re told the decision to appoint Elzinga as president comes after collecting feedback from students, staff, faculty and university officials. Elzinga possesses the key qualities embodied by the university, including commitment to Christianity, ambassadorial prowess, fundraising talent and more.

“Every aspect of my life has been profoundly shaped and influenced through my time at Calvin as a student, staff member, and administrator,” says Elzinga. “I’m deeply grateful for the opportunity to serve as Calvin’s president and feel extraordinarily blessed to work alongside a highly talented and experienced leadership team. Our students, faculty, staff, and alumni are what make this such an incredible opportunity. Praise God for his faithfulness, and I’m excited to see how the Lord will guide us together in the future.”

