Caledonia Community Schools appoints 2 new principals, new technology director

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Caledonia Community Schools (CCS) has announced the hiring of two principals as well as a new technology director.

The school system has named Dana Champion as Emmons Lake Elementary’s new principal and Lance Jones as the new principal of Paris Ridge Elementary.

Meanwhile, Scott Vugteveen was appointed as the district’s new technology director.

“We’re so excited for Dana to take on a new role and to welcome Lance and Scott to the Caledonia Community Schools team,” says Superintendent Dr. Dedrick Martin. “These three exemplify our values here at CCS, and we know the growth and learning of our students is their top priority.”

We’re told Champion graduated from Grand Valley State University with a master’s degree in Educational Leadership with an emphasis in Special Education Administration. She previously taught special education for five years at Knapp Charter Academy.

Jones graduated from Eastern Michigan University with a master’s in Educational Leadership and acted as Lakeview Elementary School’s principal, according to CCS.

Vugteveen graduated from Calvin College with a bachelor’s degree in History and Secondary Education and has worked as an IT professional for 29 years, with 21 of those years served in Kentwood Public Schools’ Technology Department, the school system tells us.

