Calder Plaza hosts National Public Service Recognition Event

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Calder Plaza hosted a special event on Monday to celebrate National Public Service Recognition Week.

The event featured displays hosted by various departments, which showcased the work they do for the City of Grand Rapids. City departments also displayed their service vehicles along Ottawa Avenue.

The event also featured music, karaoke, a photo booth, and giant outdoor yard games.

Public Service Recognition Week is celebrated the first week of May, beginning on the first Sunday of the month. It honors those who serve as federal, state, county local and tribal government employees. Public Service Recognition Week was first celebrated in 1985.

“I am grateful and appreciative of city employees who dedicated their talent, careers, and passion to the service of others and continually go above customer expectations,” said City Manager Mark Washington. “They truly elevate the quality of life of our residents and customers by performing excellent city services throughout the year. I thank all of them for their commitment to delivering compassionate and caring public services to our West Michigan community.”

Those who wish to work for the city can apply on the City of Grand Rapids’ website. Those who wish to serve on a city board, commission, or committee can also apply on the city’s website.

