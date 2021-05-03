Cafe de Miro opening second location at Downtown Market

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Downtown Market announced on Monday that Café de Miro, a Kurdish-style Mediterranean restaurant, will open their second location inside Market Hall.

The restaurant’s first location is in East Grand Rapids’ Breton Village, according to a news release.

Owner Fatosh Alagoz and her husband Apo – along with their two sons – moved to the Grand Rapids area from Istanbul four years ago.

“When considering the expansion of our business, the Downtown Market is where we wanted to be,” Fatosh said. “This is a great opportunity for people to enjoy our cuisine, or for those who are just looking to try something new.”

Café de Miro offers a menu rooted in recipes from the Kurdish region of Eastern Turkey, with a Mediterranean influence.

The Downtown Market location will continue to offer items from their existing menu, including made-to-order paninis, salads, egg dishes and toasts. It is expected to open sometime in June.

New items include falafel, as well as additional desserts, sides and gyros.

