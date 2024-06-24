Butterworth Hospital named Center of Excellence by National Blood Clot Alliance

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Butterworth Hospital was awarded the inaugural National Blood Clot Alliance (NBCA) Center of Excellence award!

The NBCA is devoted to preventing and treating conditions like pulmonary embolism and deep vein thrombosis.

Butterworth created its Pulmonary Embolism Response Team (PERT) in 2019 specifically to treat patients with those conditions.

The title underscores Butterworth’s dedication to giving patients the best treatment and education possible.

“We have physicians working together for the same goal, and it's not a competitive environment; it’s really a collaborative environment,” says Corewell Health PERT Chair Michael Knox. “That's what's unique, I think, about our program, and that we've had so many people that are willing to put the time and effort into help building the program, identifying patients, getting education out to our communities, and then just serving each patient that walks in our door.”

Knox tells us roughly 100,000 Americans die from pulmonary embolisms annually.

We’re told pulmonary embolism may be indicated by chest pain or shortness of breath, while deep vein thrombosis may appear as swelling in the legs.

However, Knox says it’s common for there to be no symptoms until something catastrophic happens.

