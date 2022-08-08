Busy section of downtown GR to close for water main work, other improvements

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A busy portion of a downtown Grand Rapids street is scheduled to be closed this week for infrastructure maintenance.

Monroe Avenue will be shut down between Michigan and Lyon streets starting Wednesday, Aug. 10 while crews service the water main in front of DeVos Place, DeVos Performance Hall and the Government Center, according to the city of Grand Rapids.

We’re told improvements will also be made to crosswalks in the area.

The road closure is scheduled to last through Sunday, Aug. 21.

Please refer to the posted detours while the road closure is in effect.

City of Grand Rapids

