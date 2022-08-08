Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsGrand Rapids

Actions

Busy section of downtown GR to close for water main work, other improvements

Monroe Avenue road closure and detours.png
City of Grand Rapids
Monroe Avenue road closure and detours.png
Posted at 1:45 PM, Aug 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-08 13:45:49-04

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A busy portion of a downtown Grand Rapids street is scheduled to be closed this week for infrastructure maintenance.

Monroe Avenue will be shut down between Michigan and Lyon streets starting Wednesday, Aug. 10 while crews service the water main in front of DeVos Place, DeVos Performance Hall and the Government Center, according to the city of Grand Rapids.

We’re told improvements will also be made to crosswalks in the area.

The road closure is scheduled to last through Sunday, Aug. 21.

Please refer to the posted detours while the road closure is in effect.

MONROE%20CLOSURE%20MAP6.png

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Right_Rail_Promo_Unfiltered_960x720.png

FOX 17 Unfiltered