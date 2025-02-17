Watch Now
Fire at Jet's Pizza fills busy Grand Rapids intersection with smoke

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Firefighters were called to a Jet's Pizza at Fuller and Leonard Monday morning, say officials.

The first call came in at 10 a.m., Grand Rapids Fire Department told FOX 17.

Since the building is a strip mall, firefighters checked the attic above the businesses, ensuring it wasn't spreading.

The fire was out in just 10 minutes, though crews were still on-scene until just before 11 a.m. putting out hotspots and checking the structure.

