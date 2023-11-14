Watch Now
Bryan Adams will perform at the Van Andel Arena on February 27

Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP, File
FILE - Bryan Adams performs during the Invictus Games closing ceremony in Toronto, on Sept. 30, 2017. Adams is nominated for a Grammy for best rock performance for “So Happy It Hurts.”
Posted at 8:40 PM, Nov 13, 2023
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Bryan Adams is bringing his So Happy It Hurts Tour to West Michigan. Adams will perform at the Van Andel Arena on February 27.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday at 10 a.m. An artist pre-sale will begin on Tuesday at 10 a.m. There will also be a variety of different VIP packages available. The packages vary, but may include access to the pre-show VIP lounge, a specially designed gift item, and early entry.

Adam’s first studio album, Bryan Adams, was released in 1980. His other albums include Waking Up the Neighbours (1991), Room Service (2004), and Track of My Years (2014). Adam’s 15th studio album, So Happy It Hurts, was released in 2022.

At the concert, Adams will be joined by special guest Dave Stewart’s Eurythmics Songbook.

Adams will perform at the Van Andel Arena on February 27. Tickets will be available to purchase on the venue’s website.

