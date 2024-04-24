Brownlee Press: MI artists creating incredible pieces of culture out of GR print shop

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Don't be fooled by the unassuming exterior of Brownlee Press, situated on the ground floor of an office building a few blocks north of downtown. Inside, owner Bill Chesney is creating all kinds of magic; the serious and, often, the ridiculous.

On the walls of his cozy, yet fairly spacious, work/inventory space are pieces of every medium: concert posters, featuring varying degrees of glittery shine, calendars and "mini calendars," and shelves of greeting cards consumed by references to beloved TV and movie enterprises.

At its bare bones, Brownlee Press is a one-man operation. But Chesney knows the power of passionate collaboration, collaborating with a roster of Michigan artists to create something special.

Prior to getting rolled up in the world of paper, Chesney worked as a graphic designer for Schuler Books.

Chesney took over the print shop from its previous owners, a father/son team he spent several years working alongside to eventually facilitate the transition into new hands.

"Eventually, the dad wanted to retire and the son didn't want to take over the business, so I wrote him a check," he explained to FOX 17 Tuesday morning on a walk through his space. "It was a really smooth transition."

What was once EcoPrint would become Brownlee Press under Chesney's direction, taking over operations completely in 2018.

A bulk of the work that comes through Brownlee is standard corporate-ish fare.

"Schools, doctor's offices and lots of nonprofits," he said. “Anytime I get something from a doctor's office, I know that I have to do it, and that it's really keeping the lights on.”

There are a lot of tools, specialized machines and resources inside the Brownlee office, and Chesney doesn't like to sit around.

"Just like any job, you know, you kind of lean into the stuff you like to do."

Over time he started creating his own pieces, not just prints but some truly interesting pieces of merchandise.

He has commissioned a laundry list of illustrations from artists all over the state and beyond, creating coffee mugs, posters, yard signs, books, calendars, stickers, temporary tattoos, action figures, candles, shirts, hats and probably a hundred other items.

Chesney explains, “I try to think of, like, 'What would I buy? What would I hang on my wall?'”

He often works with West Michigan musical artists to brainstorm different approaches to concert merch. He feels particularly drawn to working with younger or less experienced people looking for a way into the world of print shops.

"I want people to know that printing is more approachable," he says. "Anything is within reach now."

The breadth of possibility is on full display throughout the Brownlee space.

There are West Michigan-inspired imagery, some internet culture here and there, and clearly a deep love for TV and movies. Chesney has a number of pieces inspired by comedian and Michigan native Tim Robinson and his shows.

Robinson created and starred in the comedy series Detroiters on Comedy Central with fellow Michigan native Sam Richardson. He is also at the helm of the Netflix's I Think You Should Leave, already a cult classic, with Robinson.

Some of the actors appearing in Robinson's shows have even reached out to find merchandise after hearing about Chesney's creations.

Chesney will have a booth at Motor City Comic Con in Detroit coming up on Friday, May 17 through Sunday, May 19.



