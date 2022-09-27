Broadway Grand Rapids announces Broadway Arts Access program

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Broadway Grand Rapids has announced their new Broadway Arts Access program. The program will work towards breaking down economic, physical, and cultural barriers that could prevent someone from experiencing live theater.

The program will be composed of three pillars: Seats for Kids, Seats for Families, and Seats for Community.

Seats for Kids will be a scholarship fund that provides free tickets to economically disadvantaged kids through local community service organizations and Title 1 schools.

Seats for Families will be a program for families dealing with economic hardships. These families will receive financial assistance so that they can see a Broadway show together.

Seats for Community will be a joint effort between Broadway Grand Rapids and other community organizations. The funds will be used for securing services at performances such as ASL interpretation, open captioning, and audio description.

Donations to Broadway Grand Rapids’ Broadway Arts Access program can be made online.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube