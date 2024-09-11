'Bridge to Our Future': Grand Rapids lays out master plan for next 20 years

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids is charting its path forward. On Tuesday, the city announced its "Bridge to Our Future" plan. This 156-page blueprint outlines the city's path for the next 20 years.

In the document, the Community Master Plan (CMP) lays out five main goals that they are looking to achieve:



Great Neighborhoods

Vital Business Districts

A Strong Economy

Balanced Mobility

Development Character

At the Committee of the Whole meeting, city leaders explain that with these goals, Grand Rapids is looking to build a sustainable city.

The CMP outlines the push that's inclusive, where all people feel safe, and people can have access to affordable housing.

"There are a variety of issues that we must as a city remain focused on, and there are other plans and policies that are in place to focus on that," Grand Rapids Planning Director Kristin Turkelson said.

The city held extensive public meetings last year to help create the draft plan.

The blueprint includes community value threads like equity, safety, vibrancy, culture and sustainability.

file photo Downtown Grand Rapids

CMP lays out the proposed five goals that would focus on those community ideas.

This draft also outlines area-specific plans. The three neighborhoods to guide improvements and development are the Creston, Southtown and Butterworth neighborhoods.

"We're focused on nodes within business districts and really strengthening and channeling investment into those nodes to create more vibrancy in an immediate, walkable area. That would still allow for commercial and retail uses outside of those nodes, but really making sure that we're strengthening those existing areas. Then, hopefully, that would spread out from there," Bridge to Our Future Project Manager Layla Aslani said.

The city is still seeking input. A public hearing is scheduled for mid-November. The city plans to accept the plan in December.

