Bricks & Minifigs reopens 2 months after van drives into building

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Grand Rapids toy store will reopen this week after a vehicle drove into the building earlier this fall.

Bricks & Minifigs says a van barreled through its storefront during the early-morning hours of Sept. 23, dealing “extensive damage” to the building.

The store announced Tuesday it has since reopened and will host a reopening celebration through Nov. 30 at 2927 Breton Rd. SE.

“We are so grateful to the Grand Rapids community who supported us after the accident,” says owners Nathan and Julia Petersen, “especially to our customers who visited us at the smaller retail space we had opened temporarily. It’s the support of the Grand Rapids community that has allowed us to weather the storm after the accident and finally reopen in our original location.”

We’re told patrons will earn double loyalty points during the celebration. There will also be a “buy two get one free” sale on the store’s case figures.

Store officials add each customer will receive $75 worth of bulk LEGO with the purchase of an advent calendar. The store will throw in a free key light for purchases exceeding $150.

“We’re so excited to be back in the bigger space in time for the holidays!” the Petersens say. “We’ve stocked a lot of seasonal sets and accessories in addition to our usual inventory of new, used, and certified LEGO® sets as well as thousands of minifigs.”

