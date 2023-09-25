Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsGrand Rapids

Actions

WATCH: Van crashes through Grand Rapids toy store

Van crashes into Bricks and Minifigs in Grand Rapids.jpg
Bricks &amp; Minifigs Grand Rapids
Van crashes into Bricks and Minifigs in Grand Rapids.jpg
Van crashes into Bricks and Minifigs in Grand Rapids 6.jpg
Van crashes into Bricks and Minifigs in Grand Rapids 3.jpg
Van crashes into Bricks and Minifigs in Grand Rapids 2.jpg
Van crashes into Bricks and Minifigs in Grand Rapids 5.jpg
Van crashes into Bricks and Minifigs in Grand Rapids 4.jpg
Posted at 4:10 PM, Sep 25, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-25 16:10:41-04

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Grand Rapids toy store is temporarily closed after a van barreled into its storefront this weekend.

Bricks & Minifigs Grand Rapids says the incident happened overnight into Saturday morning at 12:50 a.m.

We’re told the driver ran off immediately after the crash.

Store officials say “extensive damage” was dealt to the building, including fixtures and products. Police are now investigating.

Watch surveillance footage of the incident below: 

Van crashes into Bricks & Minifigs Grand Rapids

While the building is closed, Bricks & Minifigs says it plans to hold a fall-themed celebration outside the shop this Saturday. Follow the store on Facebook for updates.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
IYGACAB 480X360.png

Give A Book