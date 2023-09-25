WATCH: Van crashes through Grand Rapids toy store

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Grand Rapids toy store is temporarily closed after a van barreled into its storefront this weekend.

Bricks & Minifigs Grand Rapids says the incident happened overnight into Saturday morning at 12:50 a.m.

We’re told the driver ran off immediately after the crash.

Store officials say “extensive damage” was dealt to the building, including fixtures and products. Police are now investigating.

Watch surveillance footage of the incident below:

Van crashes into Bricks & Minifigs Grand Rapids

While the building is closed, Bricks & Minifigs says it plans to hold a fall-themed celebration outside the shop this Saturday. Follow the store on Facebook for updates.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube