"Brew Crew" puppies looking for a place to call home

BELMONT, Mich — It was a puppy party in Kent County Tuesday evening, specifically for a group dubbed the "Brew Crew."

The litter of 8 puppies, has been sponsored by local breweries to cover costs associated with things like spaying and neutering and vaccinations.

The breweries who are helping the animals are:



On Tuesday, people could meet with the pups at Archival Brewing.

The dogs are being cared for by Hearts of Hope Dog Rescue, which pulls animals from shelters to focus on fosters based in the home, so the pups can decompress, and have any medical needs addressed.

Those with the organization and the brewery both say animal welfare is near and dear to their hearts.

"Rescue means a lot to me, especially looking out at the state of Michigan right now and seeing how over capacity the shelters are. Animals have always meant the world to me growing up and I always knew that animal welfare was what I was going to become something in animal welfare. But fostering is that good, happy middle where you see the success and it's so rewarding," says Mariah Klocke, the Medical Director with Hearts of Hope.

"We have a rescue dog at home. We've always rescued any dogs that we have," says Levi Knoll, Owner of Archival Brewing. "There are plenty of dogs that are in cages or need to be rescued need to be off the chains in stuck in backyards, and they need to have houses that will love them and allow them to hang out and live their life instead of being out in a chain or tied up in a cage or whatever. So we adopt, don't shop."

If you'd like to adopt one of the "Brew Crew" puppies or other animals through Hearts of Hope, you can fill out an application here.