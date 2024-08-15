Breaking ground; construction begins on Michigan's 1st children's rehab hospital

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — What is just pretty pictures and an accumulating collection of construction equipment now, will soon be Michigan’s first children’s rehab hospital.

It will feature 24 private inpatient rooms and specialized services just for kids, helping them recover from injury or illness and reach their full potential.

The facility— to be called the Joan Secchia Children's Rehabilitation Hospital— was announced last summer. It's a partnership between Mary Free Bed and Helen DeVos Children's Hospital and just the 9th hospital of its kind in the US.

“I think it’s important to give children their life back once they’ve been injured or if they have something that needs rehab," said the hospital's namesake; philanthropist, Joan Secchia when the project was announced. "It’ll be, it’ll be a fabulous place for children to recover.”

You can watch the transformation happen along Wealth St in Grand Rapids, across from Mary Free Bed's main campus. Once complete, the two hospitals will be connected by a pedestrian walkway similar to the one spanning Michigan St just a little to the north.

Today's groundbreaking happens at 3 p.m. — the ribbon cutting is expected in 2026.

