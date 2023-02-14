Breaking Benjamin to perform at Van Andel Arena on May 16

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The rock band Breaking Benjamin is coming to Grand Rapids. The band will perform at the Van Andel Arena on Tuesday, May 16 at 7 p.m.

Tickets will go on sale on Friday at 10 a.m.

Breaking Benjamin’s current band members are Benjamin Burnley, Jasen Rauch, Keith Wallen, Aaron Bruch, and Shaun Foist.

The band’s first studio album, Saturate, was released in 2002. Their other studio albums include 2004’s We Are Not Alone, 2006’s Phobia, and 2015’s Dark Before Dawn. The band’s latest studio album, Ember, was released in 2018.

At the performance, Breaking Benjamin will be joined by the English rock band Bush. Bush’s current band members are Gavin Rossdale, Chris Traynor, Corey Britz, and Nik Hughes.

Bush’s first studio album, Sixteen Stone, was released in 1994. Their other studio albums include 2001’s Golden State, 2011’s The Sea of Memories, and 2020’s The Kingdom. Their latest studio album, The Art of Survival, was released in 2022.

Breaking Benjamin will perform at the Van Andel Arena on May 16. Tickets will be available to purchase on the arena’s website.

