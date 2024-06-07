Brann’s Steakhouse in GR to be redeveloped into mixed-use building

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The owner of Brann’s Steakhouse and Grille announced its Grand Rapids location will be redeveloped into a mixed-use building.

Johnny Brann Sr. and his wife, Sandy, tells FOX 17 the building at 401 Leonard St. NW is the future site of a four-to-five-story-tall building with retail space, a restaurant and 60–102 apartments.

"As a restaurant owner, my goal has always been to evolve with the trends and meet our customers' ever-changing tastes,” says Brann Sr. “What lies ahead is an opportunity to not just preserve, but to continue building upon our family legacy, ensuring that the Westside of Grand Rapids remains a place where our community can come together and create lasting memories."

We’re told the redevelopment is the second phase of an ambitious plan to transform the city’s Westside.

The project is expected to cost $25–45 million.

Brann Sr. says business will shut down temporarily starting Friday at 10 p.m. for construction to begin.

